Analysts Set Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target at $135.89

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.31.

Several brokerages recently commented on RY. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

RY traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.75. The stock had a trading volume of 931,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $67.78 and a 52 week high of $108.09.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

