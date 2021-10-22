Analysts Set Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) PT at $12.00

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIVHY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of VIVHY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.25. 230,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,872. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.32. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

