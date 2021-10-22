Analyzing EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

EnSync has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edison International has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EnSync and Edison International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnSync N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Edison International $13.58 billion 1.66 $871.00 million $4.52 13.12

Edison International has higher revenue and earnings than EnSync.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of Edison International shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of EnSync shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Edison International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EnSync and Edison International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnSync N/A N/A N/A Edison International 6.83% 11.69% 2.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EnSync and Edison International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnSync 0 0 0 0 N/A Edison International 0 3 3 0 2.50

Edison International has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.30%.

Summary

Edison International beats EnSync on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

EnSync Company Profile

EnSync, Inc. engages in the design, development and manufacture of advanced energy storage, power electronic systems and engineered custom and semi-custom products. Its services include matrix energy management, internet of energy, system support and system design. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

