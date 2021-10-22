Analyzing National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) & Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) and Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. National Australia Bank pays out 113.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Intesa Sanpaolo pays out 62.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares National Australia Bank and Intesa Sanpaolo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Australia Bank $18.94 billion 3.75 $1.74 billion $0.38 28.39 Intesa Sanpaolo $23.51 billion 2.36 $3.74 billion $0.80 21.40

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than National Australia Bank. Intesa Sanpaolo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Australia Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares National Australia Bank and Intesa Sanpaolo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of National Australia Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for National Australia Bank and Intesa Sanpaolo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Australia Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 Intesa Sanpaolo 0 4 7 0 2.64

Summary

Intesa Sanpaolo beats National Australia Bank on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services. The company operates through five segments: Consumer Banking & Wealth, Business & Private Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, NZ Banking, and Corporate Functions & Other. The Consumer Banking & Wealth segment provides customers with access to independent advisers, including mortgage brokers and the financial planning network of self-employed, aligned and salaried advisers in Australia. The Business & Private Banking focuses on serving customers through NAB Business franchise and specialist services in key segments. The Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides lending and transactional products and services related to financial and debt capital market, custody and alternative investments. The NZ Banking segment comprises of retail, business, agribusiness, corporate and institutional, and insurance franchises in New Zealand that operates under the Bank of

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy. The IMI Corporate and Investment Banking segment deals with corporate and investment banking; and acts as a partner for corporates, public administration, and financial institutions. The International Subsidiary Banks segment operates on international markets through subsidiary and associated banks. The Private Banking segment specializes in the asset management of private and high net worth individuals. The Asset Management segment develops solutions targeted at the firm’s customers, commercial networks, and institutional clientele. The Insurance segment includes Intesa Sanpaolo Vita, Fideuram Vita, Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura, and Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura. The Corporate Centre segment comprises of the group’s treasury and the Capital Light Bank. The company was founded in 1931 and is headq

