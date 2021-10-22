Analyzing NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) & Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) and Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NuVasive and Penumbra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVasive 0.16% 12.47% 4.51% Penumbra 2.37% 5.52% 4.21%

This table compares NuVasive and Penumbra’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVasive $1.05 billion 2.85 -$37.15 million $1.23 47.13 Penumbra $560.41 million 18.18 -$15.70 million $0.11 2,531.82

Penumbra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NuVasive. NuVasive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penumbra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Penumbra shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of NuVasive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Penumbra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NuVasive and Penumbra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVasive 1 5 4 0 2.30 Penumbra 0 0 6 0 3.00

NuVasive presently has a consensus target price of $66.82, indicating a potential upside of 15.26%. Penumbra has a consensus target price of $324.86, indicating a potential upside of 16.65%. Given Penumbra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Penumbra is more favorable than NuVasive.

Risk & Volatility

NuVasive has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penumbra has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Penumbra beats NuVasive on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring. The company was founded by Alexis V. Lukianov on July 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

