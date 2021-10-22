Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.14). Anavex Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01).

AVXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,071,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,393,000 after buying an additional 254,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 242,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 218.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 186,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,063,000. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $17.98 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

