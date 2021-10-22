Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

