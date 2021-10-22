Ancora Advisors LLC Invests $698,000 in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 71,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANZU. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $679,000.

ANZU stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.70.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

