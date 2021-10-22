Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Alta Equipment Group worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 119,207 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 228,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 114,059 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 659.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 72,780 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALTG shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

ALTG stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $44,544.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary E. Savas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,781 shares in the company, valued at $500,274.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 53,331 shares of company stock worth $702,629. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

