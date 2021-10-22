Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 1,149 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,321,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,058,000 after purchasing an additional 97,846 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,371,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,207,000 after purchasing an additional 382,902 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 907.8% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 51.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,394 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,125,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,119,000 after acquiring an additional 54,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $175.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 73.38 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.52 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.15 and a 200-day moving average of $170.79.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.