Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 4,070 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 22,234 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

NYSE:ASIX opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.73. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $45.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.21.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $437.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

AdvanSix Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.