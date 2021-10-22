Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 7,540 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,351,000 after purchasing an additional 396,575 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,386,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,365,000 after buying an additional 43,906 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,112,000 after buying an additional 329,993 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,383 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,082 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 871,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after purchasing an additional 211,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on URBN shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.89.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

