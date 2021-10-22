Andrew B. Foster Sells 15,000 Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $116,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew B. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of Aemetis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $120,355.84.

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $19.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85. Aemetis, Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $629.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of -0.16.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aemetis by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,168 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,766,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aemetis by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 530,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aemetis by 13,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after buying an additional 834,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Aemetis by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 412,379 shares in the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

