Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to Issue $1.13 Quarterly Dividend

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Anthem has raised its dividend by 40.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Anthem has a payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Anthem to earn $28.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $430.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $376.41 and its 200-day moving average is $381.19. Anthem has a one year low of $269.01 and a one year high of $430.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.36.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

