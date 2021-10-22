Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Increased to $490.00 by Analysts at Truist

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective upped by Truist from $450.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $444.36.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $430.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $376.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem has a one year low of $269.01 and a one year high of $430.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Anthem by 11.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in Anthem by 1.5% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Anthem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in Anthem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Anthem by 0.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

