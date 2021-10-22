APA (NASDAQ:APA) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

APA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of APA from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of APA stock opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. APA’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of APA during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.