APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 51,396 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,046,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $267,264,000 after buying an additional 6,165,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,848,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $202,314,000 after purchasing an additional 752,420 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,496,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,676,000 after buying an additional 235,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,444,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,182,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,986,000 after acquiring an additional 210,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MBT opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 213.52% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is an increase from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

