APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New $873,000 Investment in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 111,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.05% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 302,619 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 91,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,156,000 after purchasing an additional 385,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.62. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INO. Bank of America cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

