APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 215,837 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215,837 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,429,000 after acquiring an additional 87,872 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $577,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,330,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,838,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELS. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

ELS stock opened at $85.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $88.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

