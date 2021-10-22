APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 485,949 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after buying an additional 22,077 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 20.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 16.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,231,000 after buying an additional 124,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 108,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

FBC stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $56.09. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.55 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

