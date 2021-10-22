APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in APi Group were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

APG opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.07.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter. APi Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 25.92%.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

