AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Truist

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AppLovin from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.77.

NYSE:APP opened at $96.30 on Monday. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.87.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Herald Y. Chen bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Andrew Karam sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $963,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 591,035 shares of company stock valued at $50,794,105.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

