Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APRE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aprea Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.15.

Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $108.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $30.99.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 15,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $74,730.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,928 shares of company stock worth $483,041. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 380.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 13,457 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 2,725.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 632,678 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.