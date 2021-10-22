Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Receives $7.05 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock remained flat at $$4.77 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 976,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,664. Arcos Dorados has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.22 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 1.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 181.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,956 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 86.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 39,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 112,256 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 2.3% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 400,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

