Ares Protocol Price Reaches $0.0174 on Top Exchanges (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $2.72 million and $584,909.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ares Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00072594 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00072416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00105771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,577.41 or 1.00121048 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,992.17 or 0.06491016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022083 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,166,140 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ares Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ares Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.