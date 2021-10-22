Argon Hits One Day Volume of $648,786.00 (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Argon coin can now be purchased for $0.0709 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $648,786.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00072563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00073702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00107577 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,297.72 or 1.00159012 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.00 or 0.06544075 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00022125 BTC.

Argon’s total supply is 79,683,332 coins and its circulating supply is 70,963,040 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

