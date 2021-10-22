ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Stock Position Raised by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,994,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of ARKW traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,465. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.09 and a 200 day moving average of $145.49. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $109.56 and a 1 year high of $191.13.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.