Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 667,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $58,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 232.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.22.

ASH opened at $97.96 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.17 and a 52 week high of $98.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

