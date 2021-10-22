ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 28.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ASML by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in ASML by 620.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in ASML by 391.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $796.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $808.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $725.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $326.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $357.38 and a 1 year high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $2.0938 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.