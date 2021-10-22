Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Assertio has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.38 million. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. Research analysts expect that Assertio will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Assertio by 71.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 51,050 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Assertio in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Assertio by 520.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217,042 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Assertio by 72.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 126,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Assertio by 275.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 128,445 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

