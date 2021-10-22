Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Posts Earnings Results

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Shares of ASB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.62. 64,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

ASB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Associated Banc stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,434 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Associated Banc worth $9,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

