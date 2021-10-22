AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a £100 ($130.65) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AZN. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £105 ($137.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a £105 ($137.18) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,663.08 ($126.25).

AZN stock opened at GBX 8,940.64 ($116.81) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,081 ($118.64). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,558.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,204.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £138.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 64.80 ($0.85) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.35%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

