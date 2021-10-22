AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will report $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. AstraZeneca reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AstraZeneca.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $61.22 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.34. The stock has a market cap of $189.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.