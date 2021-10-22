AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $25.49. 36,854,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,163,566. AT&T has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $182.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.32, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average of $28.73.

Get AT&T alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AT&T stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.