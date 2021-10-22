Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $733,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Aureus Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

VXUS stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.25. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

