Aureus Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.4% during the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,820 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $21,696,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 65,672 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 32.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 33,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 5.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,223,583 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $136,808,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $114.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $85.45 and a one year high of $126.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

