Aureus Asset Management LLC Makes New $331,000 Investment in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,680 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the first quarter worth $94,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 48.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,805,000 after purchasing an additional 229,226 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

BXS opened at $31.02 on Friday. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.25.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BXS shares. Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BancorpSouth Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS).

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.