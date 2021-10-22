Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aurubis from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

OTCMKTS:AIAGY opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.16. Aurubis has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $51.00.

Aurubis AG engages in the production of copper, copper products and precious metals. It operates through the Primary Copper, Copper Products, and Other. The Primary Copper segment refers to the procurement of copper-bearing and precious metal-bearing raw materials to the production of marketable metals and offers copper cathodes that can be traded on the metal exchanges, as well as gold and silver products that originate from the raw materials as well as from the additional precious metal-bearing input materials processed.

