Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 0.19% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth about $163,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

AUS stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.93.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

