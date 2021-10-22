Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Autoliv updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE ALV traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.27. 18,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.84. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $74.53 and a 12-month high of $108.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after buying an additional 140,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALV shares. Morgan Stanley raised Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Autoliv from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

