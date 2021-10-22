AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.92 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AutoNation stock traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $132.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $5,605,647.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,217 shares in the company, valued at $19,088,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $27,871,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,032,626 shares of company stock valued at $125,828,186. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AutoNation stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of AutoNation worth $42,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

