AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Board of Directors Approves Stock Buyback Program

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on AN. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded up $4.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,317. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.41. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $132.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $335,522.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,554.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,032,626 shares of company stock worth $125,828,186. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

