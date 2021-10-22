AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Board of Directors Approves Stock Buyback Program

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Several research firms have recently commented on AN. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.
Shares of AutoNation stock traded up $4.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,317. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.41. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $132.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
In other AutoNation news, COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $335,522.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,554.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,032,626 shares of company stock worth $125,828,186. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.
