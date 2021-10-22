Autonio (NIOX) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last week, Autonio has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $10.33 million and approximately $247,150.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00071292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00073671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00108027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,343.44 or 0.99888726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.37 or 0.06494496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00022434 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

