Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 24,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 521,940 shares.The stock last traded at $7.16 and had previously closed at $7.27.
Several brokerages recently commented on AVAH. Truist dropped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.98.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
In other news, CFO David Afshar bought 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $195,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
