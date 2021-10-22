Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 24,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 521,940 shares.The stock last traded at $7.16 and had previously closed at $7.27.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVAH. Truist dropped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.98.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $436.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Afshar bought 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $195,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

