Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

AVAH has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.98.

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar purchased 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 133.1% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 790,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 451,321 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,474,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,160,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

