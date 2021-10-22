Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the lowest is $1.99. Avery Dennison reported earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

AVY opened at $216.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.94 and a 200-day moving average of $212.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $134.50 and a 1-year high of $228.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVY. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 154.3% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 225.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 116.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 340,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,452,000 after buying an additional 34,899 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

