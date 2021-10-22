Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys 341 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,474 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,706,361. The stock has a market cap of $234.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

