Axiom Investment Management LLC Has $8.41 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 6.5% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.97. 516,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,364,113. The company has a market cap of $145.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,420 shares of company stock worth $46,851,432 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

