Axiom Investment Management LLC Sells 10,240 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Axiom Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,240 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 414.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BYND shares. Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND traded down $16.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.78. The company had a trading volume of 259,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,064. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.77. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.24 and a beta of 1.63. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.80 and a 52-week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

