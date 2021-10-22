Axiom Investment Management LLC Sells 4,017 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Axiom Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.24.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,421,285. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average of $40.96. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

